Under-19 cricketer Abuzar fined

KARACHI: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa U19 player Abuzar Tariq has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for level 1 offence relating to excessive appealing during a match in his team’s National U19 three-dayer against Southern Punjab at the KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, says a PCB press release.

The incident happened on Friday when Abuzar was charged for excessive appealing and advancing towards the umpire.

Abuzar were charged by on-field umpires Kamran Khalil and Muhammad Basit for violation of clause 2.1 of the PCB code of conduct for players and player support personnel.