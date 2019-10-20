Security plan worked out to cope with Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have worked out a preliminary strategy jointly with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) and Punjab police to cope with JUI-F’s Azadi March.

The sources responsible for security plan told The News on the condition of anonymity that the plan could be altered according to the prevailing situation of the mob movement.

Five-tier ring of security has been suggested to restrict the agitators at certain points. The mob would first be stopped at Attock Bridge. The KP and the Punjab police and other forces including Rangers, Punjab and Frontier Constabularies would lay the first tier of security. The sources said that the KP police will impede the agitating mob at Attock Bridge with the help of paramilitary forces.

The second security circle would be at the other side of the Attock Bridge falling in the jurisdiction of the Punjab. The Punjab police would act if the mob breaches the first security ring and enters the jurisdiction of the Punjab. The Punjab police would put all their efforts and their professional skill to disperse the agitating mob by using force, resorting to lathi charge and using teargas.

The third tier would be positioned at the border lines of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the Punjab. “Rawat, Tarnol and Faizabad could be crucial clash points,” the sources said.

In the fourth tier, security personnel would be deployed outside the Diplomatic Enclave including D-Chowk, Serena and Pak Secretariat. All sides of the Diplomatic Enclave would strongly be cordoned off with heavy shipping containers, the sources said and added that entire forces of KP, Punjab and ICT police and paramilitary forces would gather at the entry points of the Diplomatic Enclave especially at D-Chowk to help the local civil forces to hold the mob back.

While, the fifth tier would be placed inside the Diplomatic Enclave at the dharna point (sit-in venue).

The sources, engaged in the security planning, told this correspondent that the latest technology would be used to disperse the mob. The personnel of the law enforcement agencies would fully be equipped and protected. “Anti-riot kits would be provided to the officials,” the sources maintained.

“Teargas grenades will be provided to law enforcement agencies,” the sources said, adding that water cannon and rubber bullets could also be used at last stage if the situation goes uncontrolled.

“The security has been planned so stringently that even a bird could not fly across Islamabad on Oct 31 October when Maulana Fazlur Rehman would try to enter the federal territory,” the sources said.

The KP and Punjab governments will be answerable to the federal establishment if mob crosses the red line marked by the provincial police and the law enforcement agencies.

Paramilitary forces including Rangers, Frontier and Punjab constabularies and militia as well as other forces will fully cooperate with the civil administrations of the Punjab and KP. The military troops could intervene if situation goes uncontrolled.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have finalised a joint strategy to ensure peace in twin-cities, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, CPO Rawalpindi, Dr Faisal Rana and top police officers of both sides attended the meeting held at Islamabad on Saturday. The police hierarchy decided to work together to maintain law and order in twin cities, the spokesman concluded.

The police officers of both the sides, later, visited routes of the procession scheduled on October 31.