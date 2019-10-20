Official asks students to focus on learning

ABBOTTABAD: Commandant Frontier Force Regiment Centre Brig Bakhtiar Akram on Saturday praised services of Army Burn Hall College for Boys in the education sector.

Addressing as chief guest at annual parents day and prize distribution ceremony, he emphasised on the students not to fall prey to stagnation and continue learning and self-development.

He congratulated all students who won awards and medals.

He also extended his felicitation to the principal for the constructive changes carried out for uplift of the college in general and academic standards in particular.

The ceremony is organised every year to award high-achieving students of the year and review overall performance of the college.

A variety of shows and performances of the Hallians added colour to the ceremony and amused the audience.

The event was attended by a large number of army officials, civil servants and journalists.

The participants and the parents appreciated the display of PT, gymnastics, karate and the variety shows presented by the enthusiastic Hallians.

While presenting an annual performance report, Principal Col Muhammad Afzal Baig thanked the chief guest and the parents for their participation.

Later, the chief guest awarded Chief of Army Staff Gold Medal to Hassan Abdullah who took 1st position in FSc examination.

The Chairman Board of Governors Gold Medal was awarded to Muhammad Dawood Khan and Commandant PMA Gold Medal was achieved by Muhammad Obaid Ali Shah.

The families of Syed Ahmed Shaheed and Sher Khan Shaheed were awarded champion trophies in senior and junior categories, respectively.