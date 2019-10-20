Defence of defamation law

These days a misplaced legal notion is gathering ground, which needs rectification. The view militates against the existence of law of defamation and pleads its extinguishment on the grounds that it tends to stifle the constitutionally preserved right to free speech and that it is employed as a tool to counterblast the claim of women standing up for their right not to be harassed.

This contention, however, seems erroneous. The right to free speech as enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, itself is a “limited” and a “controlled” right, and can in no way be interpreted to mean a warrant for an absolute freedom. Reference, in this context, is to two seminal judgments of the Superior Courts of Pakistan cited as 2017 PLD 115 Peshawar H.C & 2011 YLR 1647 Karachi H.C, whereby the honorable courts held that the right of free speech is not unrestrained but a restricted one.

Jurisprudentially, the above-noted claim has no legal legs to stand upon as both anti-defamation and anti-harassment laws tend to safeguard one and the same thing i.e. human dignity. Hence, neither law can be used as a justification to nullify the other. In a similar vein, both rights are borne out of the same constitutional guarantee available under Article 14 - human dignity- and since both being fundamental rights stand on the same footings and enjoy similar constitutional force, thus, one can’t be accorded primacy over the other.

In addition, the charge under the law of defamation, if brought home, is termed as a “statement of fact” and the woman with sufficient evidence against the harasser has nothing to fear. It only is the unavailability of credible evidence that might stand in the way of aggrieved women seeking justice.

It is conventional legal wisdom that “for every wrong, law provides a remedy”. Applying this adage to the instant question if a woman harassed believes that the defamation proceedings initiated against her are baseless, she reserves a right to prove the charge false and subsequently proceed with a case of malicious prosecution against the harasser. This would be an apt and proper move instead of arguing for a complete disbandment of defamation law.

The feminist criticism of the law of defamation, additionally, take a very restricted view of the situation leaving much of the said enactment’s purpose to oblivion and conjecture. If objectively viewed, the law has its application and utility far beyond the precincts of feminist argument and tends to generally guard the cause of human dignity and honour. Doing away with the law would serve more harm than purpose and make all of us defenseless against the popular abuse, however groundless. From another standpoint, the prayer for complete annulment of law of defamation is a double-edged sword. By its repeal women will also be stripped off their right to challenge any false and frivolous allegation meant to demean their self, howsoever ridiculous.

Moreover, such an argument appears to be a perfect recipe for disaster if its implications are studied in the mirror of the “Post-truth” world we live in, where the already thin line between the truth and falsehood has been further blurred to inexistence. In the era of fake news, the law instead of being repealed should be further strengthened and its loopholes plugged so as to be make it more effective.

Furthermore, the argument for an absolute repeal treads on a “consequentialist approach” which is a study of something’s utility depending upon the consequences it produces. It is a hugely flawed approach at most points and this case is certainly one of them as it merely goes on to judge an act not upon its intrinsic value but that it produces wrong results. Similarly, the argument of misapplication of law also doesn’t stand the test of time as it would at best prove that law ought to be correctly applied and not otherwise, instead of calling for its complete abolition.

No one can gainsay the imperative need of laws that uphold women’s rights to safety and dignity which are fundamental human rights, both as per the Constitution of Pakistan and Islamic jurisprudence. Women fighting for justice against sexual harassment have a plausible argument but that hardly justifies the taking of extreme positions. The proponents of this view are demanding the law’s repeal without directing due attention to the catastrophic constitutional and legal ramifications this might entail. The suggested way is to re-calibrate the unintended consequences of the challenged law to accommodate women’s reservations by addressing their plight.

Jawwad Raza Sultan

(The writer is a Civil Servant and formerly practiced law at the High Court)