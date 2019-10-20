Democratic election hopeful blasts Clinton over Russia remarks

WASHINGTON: Hillary Clinton warned that Russia is grooming a US Democratic candidate for a third-party run next year, prompting the accused Tulsi Gabbard to unleash an all-out attack Friday on the “queen of warmongers” ex-secretary of state.

Clinton — and history from her 2016 presidential defeat to Donald Trump — suggested that the result of the Russian-backed move would be to divide the US electorate and help Trump win again in 2020.

“I think they´ve got their eye on somebody who´s currently in the Democratic primary, and they´re grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said on the “Campaign HQ” podcast that first aired Thursday.

“She´s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

Clinton did not name Gabbard, but the Hawaii congresswoman essentially acknowledged she was the target by blasting out a stunning Twitter thread against the former first lady.

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard ranted at her fellow Democrat.

Gabbard, 38, accused 71-year-old Clinton, long a doyenne of the Washington establishment, of leading a “concerted campaign” to destroy her reputation. “Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose,” she added.