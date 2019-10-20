close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
AFP
October 20, 2019

Nagusa makes 200 appearances

Sports

AFP
October 20, 2019

PARIS: Former Fiji winger Timoci Nagusa celebrated his 200th Montpellier game by scoring in a 33-22 victory over French Top 14 champions Toulouse on Saturday.

Nagusa, who retired from international rugby in January seven months before the ongoing World Cup, crossed in the final 10 minutes after fellow winger Gabriel Ngandebe dotted down twice in the first half.

Thomas Ramos, who dropped out of France’s World Cup squad due to injury on October 4, kicked 17 points as the 20-time league winners, without more than 10 players due their World Cup commitments, suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign. The first points of proceedings came as fly-halves Anthony Bouthier and Ramos kicked penalty goals within the opening 18 minutes. Bouthier added his second to hand his side a three-point lead after a quarter of the game. Cameroon winger Ngandebe crossed for his first try after 24 minutes after South African Henry Immelman’s break.

