Hasan doubtful for Australia tour

LAHORE: Injured fast bowler Hasan Ali selection for the upcoming tour of Australia is in doubt as he needed another three to four weeks to recover from his back pain.

Even after gaining his back he would need another week to be match fit. The 25-year-old pacer picked up the injury prior to the pre-season training camp and has been sidelined ever since, although he had been training under bowling coach Waqar Younis in limited capacity. He was picked in the Central Punjab team for the domestic season and was hoping to represent the side in the final two matches of the ongoing National T20 Cup. However, he has been unable to shake off the back pain, with his doctor now issuing a revised time frame of three weeks.

As a result, Hasan’s chances of being picked for the tour of Australia next month are slim to none.