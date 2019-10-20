Nine in race for Amigo Cup today

LAHORE: Amigo Cup, featuring nine horses, will be the main race of 8th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

After acceptances with order of running there are six races in total out of which five of them are Bhalwal Plate races with one cup encounter. The day opens up at 1.30 pm while the cup race is expected to be held at 3.50 pm. The fifth and sixth races are of 1100 metres distance while the remaining of 1000 metres.

The final race of the day has the largest field of 14 horses while the cup race has nine entries and all of them were tested and had achieved several honours. From among them the stewards has declared Salam-e-Lahore as the favourite.

In the first Bhalwal Plate race does not have any favourite for this is the maiden run of the nine selected ponies of class VII and division V. The field is completed by Easy Catch, Ishaq Prince, Khizar Princess, Mr. Brown, Its Me, Shania Princess, Fakhr-e-Kasur, Gossiping, and Fair Love.

The second race favourite for win is Tell Me, place Punjab Prince and fluke Bet of The Day while the field is completed by Naveed Choice, Magic, Good Action, Great Poma, Zil Prince, Royal Performer and Turab Prince.

The third race favourite for win is Fakhr-e-Shorkot, place Neeli The Great and fluke Bright Gold while the field is completed by One Man Show, Dancing Beauty, Chamak, Golden Apple, Aya Darwaish and Janab.

The fourth race favourite for win is Baland-o-Bala, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Hamayoon Choice while the field is completed by Qalandra, New Sonia, Jungle Da Shahzada, Kashmiri Fighter, Jalpana Prince, Open Challenge, Noor-e-Sehar, Nice One and Chan Punjabi.

The fifth Amigo Cup race favourite for win is Salam-e-Lahore, place Costa Rica and fluke Rashk-e-Qarnar while the field is completed by Abdullah Princess, One Four Seven, Natalia, Salam-e-Dera, Moman Princess and Big Foot.

The sixth race favourite for win is Believe Me, place Wahab Choice and fluke Safdar Princess while the field is completed by Shinning Armour, Dil De Ruba, Hip Man, Lala Rukh, Hadi Princess, Lalazaar, Shahbaz Choice, Dimple, Nice Moon, Miss Black and User.