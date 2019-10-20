KP’s Abuzar fined

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 player Abuzar Tariq has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for excessive appealing.

The fine was imposed under level 1 offence relating to excessive appealing during a match in his team’s National U-19 three-day match against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The incident happened on Friday, Abuzar, was charged for excessive appealing and advancing towards the umpire.

Abuzar were charged by on-field umpires Kamran Khalil and M Basit for violation of clause 2.1, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel. Abuzar pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ghulam Mustafa.