Moin unhappy with Sarfraz sacking

LAHORE: Former captain Moin Khan has come up in support of sacked Sarfraz Ahmed, saying that head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis loathe for the wicket-keeper captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Friday sacked Sarfraz and appointed Azhar Ali as captain in Tests while Babar Azam in T20s. Moin claimed that current head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had always had a dislike for Sarfraz.

“Misbah and Waqar never liked Sarfraz. I am shocked that the PCB has removed Sarfraz from captaincy in T20 cricket. He has led Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20 series wins and you can’t remove him due to a few poor performances,” Moin said in a television interview. Sarfraz is the most successful captain Pakistan has produced in the T20Is as he has led his team to 29 wins out of 37 games. But for the last 10 T20 matches, Pakistan lost six of them including the Sri Lankan clean sweep.

Pakistan are currently the No.1 team in T20Is but they suffered a humiliating 0-3 loss to a second-string Sri Lanka team in their own backyard recently.

Moin felt that making Misbah both head coach and chief selector was a mistake. He said PCB made a big mistake by appointing Misbah as both the head coach and chief selector as that gave the former captain, who retired only in 2017, too much power. “I think making a single person too powerful won’t work for Pakistan’s cricket,” he added.