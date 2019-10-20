All Blacks thrash Ireland to set up England semi

TOKYO: Aaron Smith scored a brace of tries as defending champions New Zealand thrashed Ireland 46-14 on Saturday to set up a mouth-watering World Cup semi-final against England in Yokohama next weekend.

The All Blacks, seeking a third successive World Cup title, scored three first-half tries to all but end the game as a contest, going on to add four more in the second period.

Pivot Richie Mo’unga contributed 11 points with the boot to extend New Zealand’s record World Cup winning streak to 18 games, stretching back to their 2007 quarter-final defeat by France.

The victory also made it 29 wins from 32 games against Ireland, who had won two of the last three meetings but now exit the World Cup quarter-finals for a record seventh time.

“We just wanted to play well,” said man-of-the-match Beauden Barrett.

“We wanted to bring that intent tonight. It’s do-or-die footy,” “We knew the reality was we could have been going home if we didn’t bring it tonight.”