Cabinet to mull over 0.5pc Sindh police job quota for transgender persons

The Sindh cabinet is all set to meet on Tuesday to consider for approval the proposal of fixing a 0.5 per cent job quota for transgender persons in the Sindh police.

The meeting of the provincial advisory group will take place in the committee room on the seventh floor of the new Sindh Secretariat building at 10am on October 22. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will preside over the meeting. The decision to reserve a 0.5 per cent job quota for transgender persons was initially taken earlier this month during a meeting that was chaired by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

Candidates from the transgender community will be eligible only for jobs related to office work in the Sindh police and they will not be assigned operational police duties. The other important item on the agenda of the meeting is a briefing on Sindh’s law and order situation, with special focus on the persistent issue of street crime. The home secretary and the provincial police chief will jointly brief the cabinet on law and order.

The advisory group will also discuss and likely approve the provision of emergency grant-in-aid to the Aman Health Care Services in the province so that the provisions of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules are not be applied on this financial assistance for a mandatory emergency service.

The cabinet will also discuss the recently finalised draft of the new alternative & renewable energy policy of the country as recommended by the federal government.

The group will also discuss the proposal of issuing driving licences to Sindh’s people who are hearing impaired, and the legislation required for the purpose to accordingly amend the motor vehicles laws of the province.

The cabinet will also give approval to the rules formulated for the recently passed Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umar) Act 2019. The meeting will also discuss the fare structure proposed for prospective passengers of the bus rapid transit service to be launched in Karachi.

Other items on the agenda of the cabinet meeting include payment of pension to certain judges of the high court, fixing of issue price of wheat crop 2019-20, amendment in the Sindh Higher Education Commission Act 2013, and permission for the laying of an eight-inch-diameter and 28km-long gas pipeline from the Ayesha Gas Field to Glorachi. The advisory group will also discuss approval of the Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority 2019-20 budget, appointment of administrators in Nindo Shaher and Pangrio town committees in District Badin, and grant of incentive up to BPS-17 junior schoolteachers and equivalent (BPS-14) after serving for 21 years.