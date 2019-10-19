Condolence

KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on behalf of the members of the Executive Committee have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of veteran publisher Abdul Wahid Yusufi, Chief Editor Daily Aaj Peshawar, who passed away on Friday, said a press release.

The APNS office bearers offered their heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to his family to bear the great loss.