AC reserves judgment on Abbasi’s plea for additional facilities

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad, Thursday reserved its judgement on miscellaneous applications seeking additional facilities for former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and to fix a separate day for meeting with legal team.

The court also allowed PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb to meet Abbasi in jail on coming Wednesday. During hearing, the Jail administration submitted the medical report of former prime minister in the court. The jail official told the court that they would conduct further medical checkup of the accused to which defence lawyer Barrister Sadia Abbasi said that Abbasi’s family wanted his medical analysis in a hospital of its consent.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the Abbasi’s lawyer request to provide laptop to the accused during stay in jail.

After listening to arguments from both sides, the court reserved judgement on miscellaneous applications of the defense side.

Abbasi’s lawyer had moved a petition for additional facilities to his client in jail. He had also objected to carrying Abbasi in an armed vehicle during appearance before this court. He also prayed to the court to fix a separate time for the legal team to meet Abbai for consultation.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar.

According to NAB in LNG corruption on 10 September 2018, Supreme Court directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former PM Abbasi and others.