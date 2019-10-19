Senior KP journalist Abdul Wahid Yousafi passes away

PESHAWAR: One of the most senior and seasoned journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Wahid Yousafi, passed away here Friday after protracted illness. He was the chief editor and proprietor of the popular Urdu daily, Aaj.

His Nimaz-i-Janaza would be performed today (Saturday) at 11 am in a park adjacent to his house on Street 2 of Shami Road in Peshawar Cantonment. He is survived by his widow, sons Mohammad Ali Yousafzai and Arsalan Khan Yousafzai, and two daughters.

Abdul Wahid Yousafi had about 50 years association with journalism, having started his career in 1959-60 as a reporter with the Urdu daily, Anjam, in Peshawar. He later joined the Urdu daily, Mashriq, in Peshawar and worked there in various positions from 1967 to 1995. He rose to the position of resident editor of daily Mashriq and also deputy chief editor of the Mashriq group.