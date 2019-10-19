Standard training, physical fitness traits of soldering

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said regardless of advancement in warfare technology, the basic traits of soldiering were linked with maintaining high standards of training and physical fitness.

The COAS visited Karachi during which he addressed garrison officers, attended the closing ceremony of Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) Championship and witnessed training exercise of mechanised formation.

He also talked to officers about environment, challenges and the response. Speaking to the troops busy in training exercise, Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan Army took pride in maintaining the high degree of training and physical fitness standards. He also awarded prizes to the winner of Army PACES and Young Soldiers Paces championship. Gujranwala Corps team won the 8th Army PACES Championship, while the Engineer Centre team won the 7th Young Soldiers Paces Championship. Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi, accompanied COAS during the visit.