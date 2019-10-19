Govt to provide only RLNG connections to industry

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to provide new gas connections of imported Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to the industrial sector, as there is shortage of system gas in the country, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said this before a parliamentary panel here Friday.

He said that the government is working on increasing the local production of oil and gas and for this purpose, it would hold bidding for 40 new blocks for oil and gas exploration by December 2019, minister said this while briefing National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy. The committee met here with the MNA Imran Khattak in the chair.

Pakistan’s gas production is 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) while demand is 6 bcfd, while the previous government pushed the gas companies to the brink of default. In next few years, demand would increase to 7 bcfd, he said.

He further said that the local system gas price is Rs750 per mmbtu, while imported RLNG price is more than Rs1,400 mmbtu.

On the objection of the members of the opposition parties in the committee when said why the government was re-inaugurating some schemes, which are initiated by the previous governments, Omar Ayub said that it is always the prerogative of the government to inaugurate the schemes.

MNA Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said if he is fond of installing plaques, he should do it, but they are not interested.

MNA Mutaza Javed Abbasi and Minister Omar Ayub also exchanged harsh words during the committee meeting. Abbasi said that for the schemes for which he had issued the funds, but now the PTI is taking its credit and inaugurating it again. The minister has also inaugurated those schemes, which are near to completion.

Interestingly, the PTI own MNA Noor Alam also complained that in his constituency, even his own schemes are being stopped. Alam said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister has deleted his ongoing schemes.

While briefing the committee, Omar Ayub said that in Peshawar Circle, the government is laying 30 to 50 kilometers of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) to control electricity theft. “We are also reducing low-tension (LT) lines and increasing the high-tension (HT) lines.

“We are spending Rs85 to Rs100 billion for up gradation of power distribution system. He further said that Saudi Arabia is also installing a power plant of 500 MWs in Balochistan.