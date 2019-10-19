Solidarity with Kashmiris: Imran wears black armband

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Narendra Modi is now fearful, knowing the moment the siege was lifted in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there will be a bloodbath.

In tweets, the prime minister said, “As the world watches the worst violation of human rights in IOJK, Modi is now fearful because he knows the moment the siege is lifted, there will be a bloodbath.” The prime minister pointed out that for 75 days, the occupation government of Modi continued the siege in IOJK. Modi was riding a tiger - he thought he could get his agenda of annexation by using 900k forces to silence Kashmiris.

“You don’t need 900k troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8 million Kashmiri people,” wrote the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan wore black armband to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Moreover, siren was trumpeted at the Prime Minister office at 3:00pm and silence was observed for five minutes to mark the day.

In other parts of Pakistan, the officers and staff members also showed solidarity with Kashmiris by standing up and at the end, the national anthem was played.