Sat Oct 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

PIA CEO visits Lahore airport

National

LAHORE: PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik today visited the Technical Ground Support Section at Lahore airport. He appreciated the technical ground staff for their efforts to recover a PIA fork lifter which was declared unserviceable and put on auction list in 2010. During an inspection of ground support equipment used for all type of aircraft, the CEO said that PIA had best technical staff and they were taking active part in the revival of PIA. Air Marshal Arshad Malik announced Rs10,000 as a token of appreciation for the technical ground support team.

