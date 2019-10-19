Eight held for exhuming pir's body

LAHORE: Shalimar police have arrested eight followers of a pir (faith healer), who had exhumed his body to shift it to some other city for shrine. Baba Allah Ditta had died on Bogi Road, Shalimar, in 1975 . His shrine was built in the Bhogiwal area. The accused exhumed the body and took it to their house. DSP Atif Miraj quoting the accused said they wanted to build his Darbar (shrine) in another city. Police recovered the body within one hour from a house in Gujjarpura.Meanwhile, Gujarpur police also arrested three women on charges of exhuming the body.