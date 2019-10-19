close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

Denial of US visa to LHCCJ flayed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has condemned the denial of visa to Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim by the US embassy. The chief justice had an invitation to attend a judicial conference in USA. In a joint statement issued on Friday, LHCBA president Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry and other office-bearers said denial of visa to chief justice of largest province’s high court in Pakistan was beyond any understanding. ‘We condemn the act of the US embassy in strong words,” said the statement and demanded the US embassy issue visa to the LHC chief justice immediately so that he could proceed to USA to attend the conference.

