Five cops suspended

FAISALABAD: On the orders of RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, five police officers and other staff posted at Motor Branch of the Faisalabad police on Friday suspended for embezzlement of petrol and lubricants worth Rs 15 million during the last 18 months by preparing fake petrol bills.

They included Inspector Muhammad Arshad, incharge MT Branch, Muharrar Muhammad Amir, Naib Muharrar Naeem Ahmad and ASIs Riaz Ahmad and Muhammad Qasim. The cops were suspended in the light of an inquiry report ' submitted to the RPO by ASP Bilal Mehmood.

POWERLOOM WORKERS PROTEST: Thousands of powerloom workers and their family members took out a rally in support of their demands here on Friday. They protested against 17 per cent sales tax on powerlooms and other textile units and increase in electricity and gas tariff.