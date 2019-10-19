close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Five cops suspended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: On the orders of RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, five police officers and other staff posted at Motor Branch of the Faisalabad police on Friday suspended for embezzlement of petrol and lubricants worth Rs 15 million during the last 18 months by preparing fake petrol bills.

They included Inspector Muhammad Arshad, incharge MT Branch, Muharrar Muhammad Amir, Naib Muharrar Naeem Ahmad and ASIs Riaz Ahmad and Muhammad Qasim. The cops were suspended in the light of an inquiry report ' submitted to the RPO by ASP Bilal Mehmood.

POWERLOOM WORKERS PROTEST: Thousands of powerloom workers and their family members took out a rally in support of their demands here on Friday. They protested against 17 per cent sales tax on powerlooms and other textile units and increase in electricity and gas tariff.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan