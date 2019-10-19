Erdogan says won’t forget Trump’s ‘devil’ letter

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t forget a letter from US President Donald Trump that warned him not to be a “fool,” a “tough guy” or a “devil,” and vowed a response to what he said was a missive out of line with diplomatic courtesies. Trump Warns Erdogan not to be ‘Tough Guy’ or ‘Fool,’ seeks deal Trump penned the warnings in a letter to Erdogan dated Oct 9 in an effort to persuade the Turkish leader not to start a military offensive in Syria. Turkey sent troops across the border to push back American-backed Kurdish fighters on the same day, and the operation was its response to Trump’s letter, according to Gulnur Aybet, an aide to Erdogan. Erdogan’s remarks on Friday are his first public reaction to the widely ridiculed letter.