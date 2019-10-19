close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Solidarity with Kashmiris: Imran wears black armband

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Narendra Modi is now fearful, knowing the moment the siege was lifted in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there will be a bloodbath.

In tweets, the prime minister said, “As the world watches the worst violation of human rights in IOJK, Modi is now fearful because he knows the moment the siege is lifted, there will be a bloodbath.”

The prime minister pointed out that for 75 days, the occupation government of Modi continued the siege in IOJK. Modi was riding a tiger - he thought he could get his agenda of annexation by using 900k forces to silence Kashmiris. “You don't need 900k troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8 million Kashmiri people,” wrote the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan wore black armband to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Moreover, siren was trumpeted at the Prime Minister office at 3:00pm and silence was observed for five minutes to mark the day.

In other parts of Pakistan, the officers and staff members also showed solidarity with Kashmiris by standing up and at the end, the national anthem was played.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story