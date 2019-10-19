tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Department Ansar Majeed Khan said Kamyab Jawan Programme would be the game changer. In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said hard-working youth could bring about prosperity in the country, adding the youths should play an important role in the development of the country.
