Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

'Kamyab Jawan Programme'

National

 
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Department Ansar Majeed Khan said Kamyab Jawan Programme would be the game changer. In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said hard-working youth could bring about prosperity in the country, adding the youths should play an important role in the development of the country.

