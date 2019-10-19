Raise in EOBI pension sought

ISLAMABAD: The National Labour Federation (NLF) has demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene for solution to problems of pensioners of the Employees of Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI).

In a letter, addressed to the prime minister, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman, Swati, called for increase in EOBI pension from Rs13,000 to Rs17,500 per month. He called upon the prime minister to order issuance of notification in this regard.

He pointed out that the EOBI is a contributory fund and not a part of budget, but the institution has been placed under the Ministry of Finance, and it had not been used in an appropriate way in the past.

Swati also appealed to the PM to play his role in removal of hurdles in distribution of funds by the EOBI and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF). “These problems were created following 18th amendment to the Constitution,” he said adding that both funds were looted and misused in the past.