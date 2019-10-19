S Punjab defeat C Punjab by 21 runs

LAHORE: Southern Punjab got a comfortable 21-run victory against Central Punjab in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday.

This was Southern Punjab’s fourth consecutive victory which has guaranteed them a spot in the semi-finals; they remain the only unbeaten side in the event and now have eight points from four games and are at the top of the table.

In the second match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Northern by three runs to register their second win in four matches. Central Punjab asked Southern Punjab to bat first, a stroke-filled 76 by M Mohsin took Southern Punjab to the 179 for 5 total. Mohsin added 120 runs for the third wicket with Zain Abbas (45 off 42 balls, four fours). Mohsin’s 39-ball innings included five fours and five sixes. Asad Mirza took two for 37. In reply, Central Punjab were bowled out for 158 in 19.4 overs. M Saad top-scored with 46 while Ayaz Tasawar scored 27 runs. Left-arm seamer Zia-ul-Haq took three wickets for 23 runs, following-up on his four wicket haul yesterday.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 179 for 5, 20 overs (M Mohsin 76, Zain Abbas 45; Asad Raza 2-37) Central Punjab 158 all-out, 19.4 overs (M Saad 46, Ayaz Tasawar 27; Zia-ul-Haq 3-23, M Imran 3-28) Result: Southern Punjab won by 21 runs

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 172 all-out, 20 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 50, Nabi Gul 45, Kamran Ghulam 44; Usama Mir 2-19, Noman Ali 2-38) Northern 169 for 9, 20 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 51, Faizan Riaz 37; Asad Afridi 4-18, Sameen Gul 2-28, Asif Afridi 2-35) Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by three runs.