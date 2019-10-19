Punjab taekwondo teams named for National Games

LAHORE: Punjab’s men and women taekwondo teams (16 each) were finalised on Friday for participation in the upcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held at Peshawar in November.

Punjab Taekwondo Association conducted the trials for the selection of Punjab teams with the collaboration of SBP on Friday.DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Friday urged the selected male and female players to polish their games during the training camps so that they can offer handsome performances and win plenty of medals in the grand event of National Games 2019. The selection panel headed by SBP Assistant Director Raees-ur Rehman selected Punjab’s taekwondo teams on merit.

As many as 150 female taekwondo players appeared in trials at Nishtar Park Sport Complex Gymnasium Hall while 250 men’s aspirants took part in trials activity at Crescent Sports Complex, Faisalabad.

Following are the selected Punjab taekwondo male and female teams:

Women team:

-49 kg: Rukhsar Fatima, Mariam

-53 kg: Laraib Mannan, Noor Rizvi

-54 kg: Kinza Asif, Meerab Mannan

-57 kg: Yamna Qamar, Anam Akram

-63 kg: Syeda Nida Fatima, Ayza Afzal

-68 kg: Rabia kiran, Areej Khalid

-73 kg: Jaisha Khan, Sidra Malik

+73 kg: Fatima Babar, Roman Shaukat.

Men team:

-54 kg: M Atta ul Mohsin,

-58 kg: Farman Khan, Aqib Mehmood

-63 kg: Sheraz Anwar, Abu Bakar

-68 kg: M Hasan, Abu Bakar

-74 kg: Zeeshan Khan, Sheraz Ahmad

-80 kg: Ehtisham, Zulqarnain

-87 kg: Mujahid Bilal, Sabir Ali

+87 kg: Usman, M Khan.