Singapore stun Scotland in T20 WC qualifier

DUBAI: If anyone thought Singapore’s victory over Zimbabwe last month was a one-off shocker, it wasn’t, as Scotland found out the hard way in the opening match of the men’s T20 World Cup qualifiers.

The defending co-champions tripped at the final hurdle on the day in Dubai, unable to score eight off the last over as Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob bowled a sterling 20th to see his side across by two runs defending 168.

Calum MacLeod looked like he was going to take Scotland across the line after sparking a stirring fightback with Tom Sole. Singapore were well ahead of the game with Scotland needing 38 off 19 balls before MacLeod ended the 17th with a six over midwicket and Sole started the 18th sweeping Tim David’s offspin twice through the gap at square leg and deep midwicket for fours. With 24 needed off 16, Scotland continued to pick off twos at will across the next two overs, only suffering a brief hiccup when Tim David ran out Sole with an athletic stop off his own bowling to end the 18th.

Safyaan Sharif was on strike to start the 20th but Mahboob bowled a dot and a single to start off the frame. MacLeod then just couldn’t get enough power to clear David at deep midwicket, falling for 44.

After a two by Sharif took it down to five off two balls, he chipped in the air towards David once again, and the fielder covered 20 yards running left before pulling off a sensational diving catch. It meant Josh Davey was on strike needing four to tie and force a super over or six to win.

Brief scores: Singapore 168 for 6 (Chandramohan 51, Dutta 32, Davey 2-26, Sharif 2-28) beat Scotland 166 for 9 (Munsey 46, MacLeod 44, Coetzer 38, Vijayakumar 3-16, Sidhant 2-27, Mahboob 2-36) by two runs.