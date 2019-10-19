‘Most overrated general’ Mattis takes swipe at Trump

NEW YORK: Former US defense secretary James Mattis said he was honored to be the “world´s most overrated general” in a swipe at his former boss Donald Trump who insulted him earlier this week. At a gala charity dinner in New York Thursday evening, Mattis told diners he had now “achieved greatness.

“I´m not just an overrated general. I am the greatest, the world´s most overrated,” he said. “I´m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress,” he said.

“So I guess I´m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me,” he said to laughter and applause at the annual Alfred E Smith Memorial Foundation dinner. “And you do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we´ve had some victories. Trump called Mattis “the world´s most overrated general” during an acrimonious White House meeting Wednesday with top Democrats over Syria policy.