British PM scrambles to sell Brexit deal to MPs

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent Friday frantically twisting arms to get wavering MPs behind his Brexit deal, with a looming vote in parliament teetering on a knife-edge.

The Conservative leader pulled off a major coup in agreeing a new divorce deal with the European Union on Thursday, with only a fortnight to go before Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on October 31.

But the agreement must now be approved by the House of Commons, which is meeting on a Saturday for the first time since the Falklands War 37 years ago to debate the text. Its fortunes — and Britain´s immediate fate — rests in the hands of a few undecided MPs. Political pundits suggest the vote could be exceptionally tight.

Johnson has no majority among MPs, every opposition party has come out against the deal and even his parliamentary ally, Northern Ireland´s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), says it cannot support the terms. Johnson requires the support of 319 other MPs to guarantee victory — and claims he is confident of getting the numbers, as he spent the day meeting and calling wavering MPs before hosting the cabinet.

He must convince diehard eurosceptics in his own Conservative ranks, former colleagues he expelled from the party for seeking to block no-deal, and main opposition Labour MPs from Brexit-backing constituencies to have any chance.

Labour is ordering its MPs to vote against the deal but threatening no punishment if they vote in favour of it. Several MPs spent Friday wrestling with their consciences as the more than three years of turmoil since the June 2016 EU membership referendum came to a head.

Johnson is expected to deliver a speech to parliament from 0830 GMT on Saturday, kicking off a day of debate that could last well into the evening. If the Commons rejects the deal, Johnson will be forced by law to ask the EU to delay Brexit, for what would be the third time.—