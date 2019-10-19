close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
N
Newsdesk
October 19, 2019

HK protesters vow to hit the streets

World

N
Newsdesk
October 19, 2019

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners on Friday vowed to stage a major march at the weekend despite police ruling the rally illegal, setting the scene for possibly more unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, battered by months of violent protests. Hong Kong has been relatively calm for the past week, with only small, often colorful demonstrations, and Sunday’s march will test the strength of the pro-democracy campaign, which has in the past rallied millions on to the streets.

