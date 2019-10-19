Sudan, rebel groups agree on roadmap for peace talks

JUBA: Sudan and a major rebel group agreed on Friday to a roadmap that will allow suspended peace talks to resume, giving new impetus to efforts by the government to end multiple conflicts around the country, the two sides said.

The government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) agreed that the focus of the negotiations would be political issues first, followed by humanitarian concerns and then security arrangements.

Friday’s announcement came during peace talks between the government and multiple rebel groups, hosted by neighboring South Sudan. Negotiations will continue over the weekend. Sudan’s ruling council and rebel groups restarted peace talks on Monday to end years-long conflicts, a prerequisite for the United States to remove Sudan from its list of sponsors of terrorism.

The talks were partly suspended on Wednesday after the SPLM-N, a rebel group in the southern states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan, accused Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Force of occupying new areas and attacking and arresting traders.

SPLM-N spokesman Al-Jack Mahmoud Al-Jack told media that the government had agreed to the group’s demands to restart talks.