Karsaz tragedy victims remembered

PESHAWAR: Glowing tributes were paid to martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy at a function organised by the PPP City chapter here on Friday.

The speakers paid rich tribute to the services of PPP leaders and workers who had lost lives in the Karsaz tragedy. PPP city chapter president city Zulfiqar Afghani, general secretary Zulfiqar Awan, Tahir Abbas, Yasin, Arshad, Saqib, Ziaur Rehman, Tariq Rahim, Qari Asif, Sajid Ali and others spoke. The speakers recalled that 12 years have passed when PPP Co-Chairperson Benazir Bhutto’s procession was attacked on her return from abroad. The speakers eulogised the services of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, saying despite the threats she returned to the country to fight for the rights of the oppressed people. They said the PPP workers would participate in the Azadi March to remove the selected government. The speakers reiterated commitment to continue their struggle for the cause of democracy and rights of the people. Quran Khwani was also held on the occasion. Meanwhile, Quran Khwani was offered for the departed souls of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy at the residence of PPP leader Abid Ali Shah from Mardan.