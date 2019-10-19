Book launched on modern theories of universe

Islamabad : Noted physicist and poet Prof Dr Hamid Saleem launched his book, ‘Science – Talash-e-Haq’, here on Friday.

“I have authored this book to introduce modern theories about the universe and some fundamental principles of physics to readers in Urdu language with an aim to promote scientific thinking and disseminate thought provoking ideas in society,” he told the launching ceremony in the auditorium of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences here.

Prof Dr Hamid said the current age was all about science and technology and even the modern literature and arts had been greatly influenced by scientific ideas.

He said his book was an attempt to provide the society with a scientific basis.

“For the sake of prosperity and peace in the world, it is important to give special attention to science. For the security of every country, the acquisition of modern knowledge holds great significance. The knowledge of basic theories of science can help erase the prejudice and communal hatred,” he said.

The author insisted that despite having knowledge, some influential people wanted to keep the common man away from ideological and critical path to serve own ends and such approaches led nations to failure and destruction.

“The reason behind the influence of developed nations is their superiority in knowledge and thinking,” he said hoping that the book will benefit everyone, especially students.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Farhatullah Babar said Pakistan required scientific approach to development.

“Ironically, we (Pakistan) lack educational and conclusive platform for debate along with the freedom of speech. If someone talks about national security, he is called traitor, while open discussion about religion is taken as infidelity,” he said.

The PPP leader said the propagation of philosophical approach and critical thinking in the country was inevitable.

He said even the people, who didn’t know the composition of matter, could understand science after reading Prof Dr Hamid’s book.

“Science – Talash-e-Haq is the quest for truth in which the author has tried to highlight the importance of scientific thinking. Pakistan cannot progress without adopting the scientific approach. The dishonesty of authors, scholars and politicians are quite known but to criticise the shortcomings of religious figures is an exemplified act of bravery. Scientists do not take research as the ultimate reality. However, the religious scholars do such,” he said.

Farhatullah Babar said Pakistan lacked any educational and conclusive platform for debate along with the freedom of speech.

The PPP leader said Pakistan was a security state though it should be a welfare state.

Religious scholar Saqib Akbar said the author had proved that science could be taught in Urdu as well.

“This book provides students with an opportunity to learn science in easy language. The narrow-mindedness of religious scholars, the static nature of society, and philosophical approach have been beautifully demonstrated in couplets. Science is truth but in a materialistic manner not entirely. Without any prove, it is incorrect to believe or reject it,” he said.

PAS president Prof Dr M Qasim Jan said Prof Dr Hamid’s book was the perfect amalgamation of science, religion, philosophy and literature.

“It is important to present science and medicines in Urdu. The translation of books on science into local languages is inevitable to benefit society through scientific thoughts,” he said.

Noted physicist Prof Pervez Hoodbhoy said science was usually considered a stockpile of facts.

“In the book, Prof Dr Hamid has presented science as logic, statistics and observation. The core aim of this book is the propagation of scientific thinking,” he said.

The physicist said Pakistan needed the thinking environment.

“We (Pakistan) don’t have any space for the propagation of science", he regretted.

Prof Hoodbhoy said for the last 800 years, Muslims had done nothing, while all inventions like fan and light traced their roots in the West.

Regretting the youth have lost the urge of discovery, he said for the real progress, science and religion should be kept apart.