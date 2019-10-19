Valiant Pakistan beaten by Hungary at Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan fought hard in their 4-1 loss against a strong Hungary side at the Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece here the other day.

In the Group H match, Hungary took lead in the 6th minute when B. Hollauer found the net. However, Pakistan players kept attacking and stunned their rivals with a 17th minute equaliser through Shaban’s brilliant strike.

C. Poncok managed to restore Hungary’s lead in the 20th minute. But Pakistan then kept Hungary from scoring for the next 30 minutes with some superb defensive play. However, B. Bognár and R. Rábold scored for Hungary after getting opportunities when Pakistan players tried to pierce their rivals’ defence in search of a goal.

Pakistan are the only team in their group who have not yet featured at the FIFA World Cup. According to assistant coach Gohar Zaman, Pakistan’s participation in two back-to-back Socca World Cups and scoring goals against strong teams like Germany, Hungary and Slovenia is an achievement.

Meanwhile, COO Leisure Leagues Ishaq Shah said that Pakistan have been climbing up the learning curve and the results were better than the previous year and he hoped that they will get better with each passing year.