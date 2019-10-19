Barca, Real agree new date after Clasico postponed due to protests

MADRID: Barcelona and Real Madrid have agreed a new date of December 18 for the Clasico after Spain’s biggest football match was postponed on Friday due to protests in Catalonia.

Barca and Madrid swiftly came to an agreement, hours after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced they had until 10:00am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a revised date for the game.

All that remains is for the RFEF to confirm the change with La Liga, although the league would prefer the match take place on December 7. December 7 is a Saturday and has more potential for broadcasters but it would require moving both Barcelona against Real Mallorca and Madrid against Espanyol.

December 18 is a Wednesday and would clash with the Copa del Rey but neither Barca nor Madrid will be involved at that stage of Spain’s domestic cup competition.

In a statement on Friday, Barcelona stressed their belief that the original fixture, scheduled for October 26 at Camp Nou, should have gone ahead.

“The club’s desire was to play the Clasico at Camp Nou on the 26th, the date and time previously agreed and the Committee was informed of this in writing,” read the Barcelona statement.

“The club has the utmost confidence in the peaceful behaviour of its members and fans who always express themselves in exemplary fashion at Camp Nou. “Nevertheless, having received the decision of the RFEF Competition Committee to postpone the game citing ‘exceptional circumstances’ and given that it falls to the clubs to agree a new date for the game before Monday, the club will propose December 18.”

Real Madrid later added: “Real Madrid wishes to communicate that the date proposed by both clubs is the 18th of December.” Barcelona added the club “regrets the inconvenience” caused to fans and will refund those that had bought tickets for the original fixture.