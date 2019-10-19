Mazar-i-Quaid illuminated with pink color to support Pink Ribbon for cancer

Karachi: Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum bathed with Pink lights on Thursday in support of Pink Ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. Pink Ribbon is dedicatedly working for 15 years to raise awareness for the prevention of Breast Cancer and working to provide advocacy and healthcare services to the patients and potential victims.

Master MoltyFoam, Pakistan’s leading mattress manufacturer, collaborated with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for countrywide Breast Cancer Awareness programs and activations.“Pink Illumination Ceremony” was arranged as part of the campaign at Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi.

Pink Ribbon is doing Pink illuminations since 2012 because Pink landmarks give a wonderful visual reminder that every woman should be aware of breast cancer.

First Lady expressed her views about the issue of breast cancer. She said, “The prevalence of breast cancer in Pakistan is the highest among all the Asian nations and the major cause is people’s reluctance to accept it as a serious disease.”

This initiative, which was organized by Pink Ribbon in collaboration with Master MoltyFoam, highlighted the fact that one of the major concerns regarding the disease is the lack of information, which ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis.

At the occasion of Pink Ribbon Illumination Ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi, Master Moltyfoam COO Mr. Arif Khawar, DGM MoltyFoam Mr. Nazim Khan, and CEO Pink Ribbon Mr. Omar Aftab with distinguished guests.