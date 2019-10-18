Royal couple spends hectic but eventful day in Lahore

LAHORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, spent a hectic but eventful day in the cultural capital of the country, here on Thursday.

Upon their arrival in the city on the second and last day of their five-day trip to Pakistan, the royal couple was warmly received by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the airport.

Within an hour the royal couple landed in the provincial metropolis, the first thing on the itinerary was a visit to the SOS Children’s Village Lahore, a shelter home for orphans.

The SOS Children’s Village is an international organisation active in 135 countries. Its head office is in Austria. This is the largest child welfare organisation in the world. The Children’s Village in Lahore has been running since 1977 and provides a home for 150 children.

The couple walked around the shelter home and talked to children and the staff. They also attended a musical storytelling session.

In a simple yet graceful ceremony, they also cut a birthday cake of three of the orphanage. Kate Middleton, who made her first speech of the tour, also extended birthday greetings to the children in Urdu, which received loud applause.

“I am aware that many of you have experienced extremely difficult times in your lives. But it is inspiring to see how you have used your strength and positivity to help transform the lives of so many young children here,” she said. The princess also appreciated the management of SOS Children’s Village for transforming children’s lives by providing them with strong foundations.

The next stop was the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), national cricketers including men and women players and a number of children accorded a warm welcome to the royal couple.

A short tour of different parts of the NCA was also organised for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, including library, picture wall and the high performance centre. The couple also saw 1992 World Cup Trophy, which Pakistan, led by Imran Khan, had won after beating England in the finals.

To enjoy Pakistan’s most popular sport, Prince William and Kate Middleton also participated in a match with children from the British Council’s Dosti programme. Dosti promotes sport as an integral part of children’s development and encourages social integration, increased self-esteem and the development of important life skills. The royal couple had short batting innings and also met Pakistani big cricketing names, Waqar Younis, Hasan Ali, Sana Mir and others.

During their visit to the iconic Badshahi Masjid, Prince William wore a cream linen suit while Kate Middleton was wearing traditional embroidered green shalwar-kameez with a headscarf. The royals had a tour of the mosque and were briefed by Masjid Imam Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. Later, they also attended a discussion with faith leaders to better understand how they were promoting interfaith harmony within their communities. This event started with recitation of verses from holy Quran inside the mosque.

The last thing on the itinerary of the royals was Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), which Princess Diana, the late mother of Prince William, had also visited on her historic visit to Pakistan in 1996. The royal couple met a young cancer patient, just as late Lady Diana had done years ago. During their visit, Prince William and Kate Middleton interacted with young cancer patients. They admired the cutting-edge facilities being provided to the underprivileged cancer patients. Dr Aasim Yusuf took the royal couple to the children’s ward.

According to Rebecca English, Daily Mail London’s Royal Correspondent, who is part of the royal press corps, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, met seven-year old Wafia Rehmani of Afghanistan, who is under treatment at SKMCH&RC for a kidney tumour.

Upon their arrival at the SKMCH&RC, the royal couple was greeted warmly by the hospital management. They were briefed about the latest state-of-the-art facilities at the campus by Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer, SKMCH&RC and Dr Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer.

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s visit to the hospital turned the royal couple nostalgic owing to fond memories of the late Princess Diana’s two successive visits to the hospital and her invaluable contribution to building of the charity hospital in Lahore.

“We have a lot of memories attached with Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital as my late mother, Princess Diana, used to talk very high of this charity hospital dedicated to providing treatment to the poor cancer patients free of cost,” said Prince William during his maiden visit to the hospital.

“I have found Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital as good as my mother used to tell us, and I am really impressed with the standard of services being provided to the cancer patients in the hospital,” Prince William told the hosts, while saying that our visit had made us nostalgic about our mother’s visit to the hospital and about her role in creating awareness about cancer disease and raising funds for the hospital.

The royal couple left for Islamabad in the evening. However, owing to bad weather, the Royal Air Force Voyager carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to abandon its landing plan and return to Lahore again.

“The pilot tried to land twice, at two different airports, amid horrendous lightening and turbulence, but was forced to return to Lahore for safety reasons,” the Royal Correspondent said in a tweet.

Chris Ship, ITV NEWS Royal Editor, in a tweet said: “Prince William (a pilot) just joked that *he was fine. Even if the rest of the plane and royal press corps were looking a little shaken.”

Earlier, when the royal couple arrived in Lahore, they held a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Ch Sarwar at the airport lounge in which British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of Pakistan-UK relations, came under discussion. The chief minister briefed the guests about the development process including steps being taken for public welfare and added that UK’s valuable cooperation for social sector development of Pakistan, especially Punjab province, was praiseworthy. He pointed out that UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) has extended valuable cooperation to Punjab province in different sectors adding that it is the best partner for social sector development.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said relations between Pakistan and Britain have always remained exemplary and the arrival of the British royal couple in Lahore is a momentous opportunity.