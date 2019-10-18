Take political crisis seriously: Shujaat

LAHORE: Doctors have advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to have complete rest for two weeks.

Since his return to Pakistan, hundreds of people have been calling on him daily, including PTI, PPP, N-League leaders and workers as well as those hailing from different walks of life. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (r) Mian Saqib Nisar, former chief minister Manzoor Wattoo, former federal minister Faisal Saleh Hayat, former MNA Ahmad Shuja Wattoo and other leaders called on him at his residence here Thursday.

Almost all leaders expressed the desire that Ch Shujaat Hussain should play his role in resolving the prevailing political crisis. Shujaat Hussain said that Pakistan had come into existence 72 years ago but some leaders and those in power people still consider that Pakistan has come into existence only five or six years back, their information do not go beyond this, nor they know the history of Pakistan; they should study the history and see as to what was before and what is now, some even may not be knowing names of ancestors of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Hasil Bizenjo, what dialogues they have to hold, although these leaders enjoyed high status in politics; however, present crisis should be taken seriously and effort should be made to solve it amicably with understanding.

Ch Shujaat Hussain thanked all those people who came to inquire after his health and welfare and prayed for his recovery.

10,000 cops for Chehlum procession security: Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Data Ganj Buksh Urs and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Around 10,000 cops will perform security duties on the route of main procession under the supervision of 7 SPs, 23 DSPs, 73 inspectors and 417 upper subordinates. Lahore police would keep a close liaison with other law-enforcements agencies and district administration to avert any untoward incident.

The personnel of Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers would also be deployed. City Traffic police have chalked out traffic plan to maintain smooth traffic flow in the city.