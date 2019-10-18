close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Psychology test of cops

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

LAHORE: On the directions of the inspector general of police, Punjab, psychology test and profiling of Punjab police officials has been started. A seminar titled “Anger Management” was held for profiling and counselling of the officials with the cooperation of Psychology Department of Government College University, Lahore. Later, a psychological session was also conducted.

