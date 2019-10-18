No ban on coverage, says Pemra

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has said that there was no ban on coverage.

Pemra spokesperson, in a statement has clarified," There is no ban on coverages as such. In light of Code of Conduct, Pemra has only requested to contain live coverages to avoid any possible hate speech or speeches instigating violence or unrest which will not be in national interest.

“Non live coverage including tickers and talk shows on the subject are not prohibited. Only request is to adhere to Pemra Code of Conduct as approved by the Supreme Court.

“These directives are not specific to any one party and Pemra has been issuing similar advisories in past in similar situations," the statement concluded.