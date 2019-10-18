teacher suspended

teacher suspended: District Education Authority CEO Mehr Aftab Ahmad Thursday suspended a schoolteacher of a primary school on charges of punishing a student.

The CEO received a complaint from the father of a four grade student Akash Massih that teacher Saddam Hussain had tortured him for not learning his lesson. The CEO also ordered a probe against the teachers.

SUSPENDED COPS PROBED: Kamalia DSP Nasir Nawaz Thursday started a probe against seven constables of Gojra police who were suspended over their alleged involvement in narcotics sale. DPO Waqar Shoaib Qureshi had suspended cops M Afzal, Ashraf Ali, M Ijaz, Mohsin Abbas, Hameedullah, Ali Zulqurnain and Ziaul Haq. The DSP recorded the statements of the cops. Earlier, the cops were suspended in the light of the inquiry of DSP Naeem Aziz Sindhu.—Toba Tek Singh correspondent