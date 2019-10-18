Man killed in clash over mosque possession

LAHORE: A 55-year-old man was killed while seven others including Lower Mall SHO Asif Idrees sustained bullet injuries during a clash of two religious groups over controlling a mosque on Mohni Road Thursday evening.

The body has been removed to morgue for autopsy while injured persons were shifted to the Mayo Hospital. The deceased person has been identified as Qaim Din. The injured included Aaman Manzoor, 18, Ali, 16, Mujahid, 55, Raja, 17, Zaibi, 30, and Ashraf, 35. Police officials said the two groups had a dispute over the administrative control of the mosque. They gathered on Mohni Road with clubs and guns and resorted to firing. Lower Mall SHO reached the crime scene after being informed along with a police team. The situation turned worse when eight persons including SHO were injured. SP City also reached the scene along with Elite Force and controlled the situation. Rescue 1122 shifted the patients to hospital. DIG Operations visited the hospital and inquired after the SHO.

body recovered: A 35-year-old man’s body was recovered from the canal in Gulberg Police Station limits Thursday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The body yet to be identified was spotted floating in the canal near FC College underpass. Police reached the spot and retrieved the body with the help of Rescue 1122. Further investigation is under way.

Young man killed: Swindlers killed a 25-year-old man in the Tibbi City Police Station limits Thursday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was lying unconscious outside a shop. Police reached the spot after being informed and rushed the victim to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. A policeman said no torture marks were found on the body of the victim. It seemed some swindlers had given him poisonous substance which claimed his life. Further investigation is under way.