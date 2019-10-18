PM launches Kamyab Youth Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said how the nation could be self-reliant when it would not pay taxes.

He added during the last 14 months, he had seen all the departments, none was prepared to pay taxes, including traders. “We want education, health and law and order but don’t want to pay taxes. By obtaining loans and begging, no nation could rise,” he said.

The prime minister said, “We need to change our mentality to become a self-reliant and self-esteemed nation. For this, we will need to develop a culture of paying taxes to make the economy working”. “I am moving slowly, the nation will have to pay taxes,” said.

He said that he knew this was the first assembly running without diesel, a reference to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has announced to mount Azadi March on Islamabad by October 31.

The prime minister passed this remark in response to the chants of ‘diesel’, ‘diesel’ from the charged audience. A day earlier, the government formed a committee to talk to Maulana not to resort to the march. He reiterated the resolve of his government to promote the culture of merit and honesty in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme, one of PTI government's flagship initiatives, he said youth are the future of Pakistan and ‘our destiny depends on them’. He made it clear that the Naya Pakistan would be possible through joint struggle by the government and the masses. He made it clear that the PTI government strongly believed in merit and transparency and summary of Kamyab Jawan programme is a programme of merit. He noted only those nations moved forward in the world that followed the rule of merit. The State of Madina, he pointed out, was not set up in a day, it was done through a struggle by the Holy Prophet (SAW), who brought about revolutionary changes in the life of people there. He added change was not possible through switching on (something): for a change, first the mindset had to be changed.

The prime minister referred to the State of Madina, established by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and advised the youth to study His (SAW) life and teachings again and again. He said as a result of establishment of State of Madina by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the Muslims ruled the world for about a thousand years. He explained that meritocracy and uprightness were hallmarks of the State of Madinah, which helped it succeed. He added the state was not established in a day. He recalled the main reason for the fall of the Muslims in the world was the adoption of monarchy and not giving democratic rights to their society.

About merit, he said it was Hazrat Bilal (RA), who despite being a slave was made general twice. He advised the youth to adhere to truth, as it would lead to change. He said to have absolutely no doubt that Pakistan would become a great country one day but for this, first of all, a change was vital from within.

Imran Khan said the Mughal Empire faced decay, as the rulers did not follow the merit, which was part and parcel of democracy.

He congratulated all the stakeholders on launching the first phase of programme for youth of the country.

He explained the Youth Skills Foundation would be set up for youth of the country and he would personally monitor the programme to check its progress from the Prime Minister Office.

When someone from the audience reminded him about the minorities with regard to the progrmme, he said minorities, being equal citizens of Pakistan, would also benefit from the programme alike.

He said a uniformed system of education would be introduced in the country to streamline the society, doing away with the three systems. The prime minister said the next programmes to be launched for youth are: Green Youth Movement and Start-Up Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing the function Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said this programme will take ‘our youth to prosperity. Kamyab Jawan programme is the first step on the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the youth employed and 68 percent of Pakistan's population consists of youth’.

Usman Dar regretted that previous governments failed to devise policies for the development of youth. “Our government has prepared the country's first Youth Development Framework, under which work is being carried out in six areas. Loans less than Rs100,000 will be without interest and will be distributed on priority basis in 45 under privileged districts,” he explained.

Under Kamyab Jawan Programme, Rs100 billion will be distributed among youth as loans for their business ventures. The youth are being provided loans under three categories. It is anticipated that the programme will benefit one million youth.

Two hundred feasibilities have also been made available online to help assist the youth in working on business ideas. Under the programme, Rs10 billon will be spent on skills education and one hundred smart laboratories will be established to impart the modern skills to youth.

A programme component will also provide twenty five thousand youth apprenticeship opportunities with the industry. Five hundred skills laboratories will also be established in seminaries.

A quota of 25 percent has been allocated for women to increase their share in the national economy. Kamyab Jawan programme has been prepared under National Youth Development Framework and it will act as milestone to make youth of the country independent.

The programme will help cope with unemployment and poverty. An integrated system has been developed for transparent and modern scrutiny of applications. Usman Dar said the programme is fully focused on ensuring employment opportunities to the youth, providing them proper platforms to excel.

Usman Dar said no amount of people's tax is incurred on the programme as it is supported by UN Development Programme. He added the government also devises state of the art digital platform for the youth to help them achieve their goals of a bright future.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated the government's resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in diverse fields.

He made this reiteration while talking to Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani, who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office.

The Prime Minister highlighted the close, cordial relations between the two brotherly countries. Matters related to enhancement of trade and transportation links were also discussed.

Imran Khan apprised the Omani Chief of Staff of the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown, curfew and communication blockade which had continued since August 5 and severely impacted the lives of over 8 million Kashmiris.

The prime minister stressed that implementation of the UNSC resolutions remained the only solution to the dispute.

Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith conveyed the cordial greetings of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said. He noted the strong Oman-Pakistan bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programs and joint exercises.

The Omani Chief of Staff expressed admiration for the Prime Minister's speech at the UN General Assembly and lauded his initiative for de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and promoting regional peace and security.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues. The Chief of Staff also reiterated the Omani leadership's invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Oman at the earliest convenience.