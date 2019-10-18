Dutch arrest 23 in Kurd protest

THE HAGUE: Dutch police said on Thursday they had arrested 23 people in clashes between Turks and Kurds in the port city of Rotterdam during a demonstration against Ankara’s offensive in Syria.

Trouble erupted on Wednesday night shortly after the beginning of a protest organised by the Kurdish community, which was swiftly followed by a counter-demonstration by Turks.

The arrested, some of whom were armed with screwdrivers, “are suspected of open violence, aggression, destruction and insults”, Rotterdam police said in a statement.Three police officers were slightly wounded in the clashes, which broke out in the city centre, police said. One of the officers suffered a broken wrist, Dutch media reported.