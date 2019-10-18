Fresh protests in Catalonia after third night of violence

BARCELONA: After a fresh night of violence that rocked Barcelona, Catalan separatists on Thursday pressed on with their protests against the sentencing of nine of their leaders by blocking roads and railways across the Spanish region.

University students began a strike, while several roads and highways were closed across Catalonia because of mass marches which departed on Wednesday from five Catalan towns heading for Barcelona.

The marchers plan to converge in Barcelona on Friday when unions have called a general strike in the region, and a massive protest is planned in the evening.

State rail company Adif said a train linking Barcelona to Lerida suffered a delay of half an hour blamed on “sabotage”, while commuter rail service in the Catalan capital was temporarily stopped on three routes early Thursday because demonstrators had gathered on the tracks.

Cleaning crews on Thursday morning cleared the streets of central Barcelona of debris left over from overnight clashes between protesters and riot police which left 58 people injured, including a 17-year-old who was hit by a police van, according to emergency services.

The demonstrators, many of them masked, torched cars and garbage bins and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police.Another 38 people were injured in protests in other Catalan cities, including Lerida and Girona, a separatist stronghold.

The violence erupted on Monday just hours after Spain’s Supreme Court handed down long prison sentences to nine Catalan leaders for their role in the failed independence bid in 2017.

The violent protests marked a break with the mainly peaceful and festive pro-independence rallies held in Catalonia since the separatist movement gained momentum nearly a decade ago.

While Catalan president Quim Torra has sanctioned and even encouraged civil disobedience, his government is also responsible for the regional police who are charged with controlling demonstrations, putting him in an uncomfortable position.

Torra had not commented on the unrest for days, but overnight he called for an immediate halt to the violent clashes.