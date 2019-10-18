US pushes defiant Turkey for Syria ceasefire

ANKARA: US Vice President Mike Pence met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to push for a ceasefire in Syria after Ankara rebuffed international pressure to halt its deadly offensive against Kurdish forces.

The visit came a day after Erdogan vowed to press ahead with Turkey’s operation, which has been facilitated by the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing hundreds of thousands.

Ahead of the key trip, an extraordinary letter from US President Donald Trump emerged in which he warned Erdogan: “Don’t be a fool.” Sent the day Turkey launched its incursion into northeastern Syria, Trump said history risked branding him a “devil”.

The Erdogan-Pence meeting lasted about one hour and 20 minutes—longer than expected according to a US official—and they were later joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials.

Days after US troops abruptly began withdrawing, Turkish soldiers and their Syrian rebel proxies gained ground in Ras al-Ain, a border town where Kurdish fighters have put up stiff resistance, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkish forces and the mostly Arab and Turkmen former rebels they use as a ground force had “taken about half of the town” by Thursday morning, Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based war monitor, said.

The Observatory said more than 300,000 civilians had been displaced within Syria since the start of the assault, calling it one of the largest upheavals since Syria’s civil war began in 2011. The monitor said nearly 500 people have been killed including dozens of civilians, the majority on the Kurdish side.

On Wednesday, Kurdish forces struck a desperate deal with Damascus and stepped aside to allow Syrian regime troops and allied Russian soldiers to enter the border town of Kobane, according to the Observatory.

Kobane is a highly symbolic town for Syria’s Kurds, whose forces wrested it from the Islamic State (IS) group in an epic 2015 battle backed by the US-led coalition.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday his forces would respond to the Turkish assault “using all legitimate means at our disposal”.

The Turkish operation, now in its second week, has triggered a flurry of diplomacy among major powers.Facing a barrage of criticism in Washington for abandoning the Kurds, Trump has imposed sanctions on three Turkish ministers and raised tariffs on its steel industry.

Pence’s office said the US would pursue “punishing economic sanctions” unless there was “an immediate ceasefire”.

But Erdogan told the Turkish parliament on Wednesday that the only way to solve Syria’s problems was for the Kurdish forces to “lay down their arms... destroy all their traps and get out of the safe zone that we have designated”.

The embattled Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria accused Turkey of resorting to banned weapons such as napalm and white phosphorus munitions, a charge Ankara has denied. —AFP