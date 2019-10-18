PM launches Rs100bn youth development programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme, offering the country’s youth a set of opportunities related to education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

He inaugurated the much-anticipated project at the Convention Centre, packed with youths from all over the country. The Kamyab Jawan Programme — meaning successful youth — will not only secure employment opportunities, but will also prove progress of small and medium enterprises by providing loans worth Rs100 billion to youth during five years. Through six flagship initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan programme, the “Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme” will provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector.

The “Skill for All Programme” will impart technical and vocational training to 150,000 youths, both in conventional and high-end technological trades.

The “Startup Pakistan Programme” will train potential young entrepreneurs to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms. The “Green Youth Movement” will provide small grants to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises.

The “Internship Programme” will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students to facilitate them for active participation in the private sector.The “Jawan Markaz”, a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level, will not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but will also provide them with career counseling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services.

Also, the framework of National Youth Development Strategic Roadmap has been completed and a National Youth Council set up as well. A portal will record all credible data of the youth benefiting from the programme.

A large number of students and other folks queued up outside the Jinnah Convention Centre, as Prime Minister Khan launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme. The youth which included a huge number of female students posed for selfies as they waved their passes in excitement before entering the venue where the Prime Minister was due to address them.

Under the programme, a vast array of projects and initiatives would be taken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for the country’s youth.Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Khan congratulated Usman Dar, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, and his team for their efforts in launching the programme.

The Prime Minister said Kamyab Jawan Programme was a merit-based initiative, adding that merit was the most important thing for any nation to prosper in the world. “We are bringing merit and overcoming corruption,” he said. “Loans would be given on merit without any favouritism. Even Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s people will get loans if they fulfil the criteria.”

Taking a jibe at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, he said: “I know it is the first assembly that is running without diesel”.The Prime Minister also stressed the need for promoting the culture of taxes in the country which he said was the only way to take the country forward. “We will have to change ourselves,” he said and deplored that businessman were unwilling to pay taxes.

Earlier, Special Assistant Usman Dar said in a tweet: “Prime Minister’s #KamyabJawan Youth Programme will be launched today. Education, social engagement & employment will be our focus areas. We have a long way to go but this is the start of a new era for the youth of Pakistan.”The tweet also contained multiple pictures of the participants of the ceremony at Jinnah Convention Centre.