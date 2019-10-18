Mixed reaction from business, union leaders

LONDON: Business leaders expressed “guarded relief” at the announcement that a Brexit deal has been agreed with the EU, but a union official described it as a “huge leap backwards”.

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “After three years of uncertainty that has stalled planning, hampered investment and slowed growth, a last-minute Brexit deal now seems within reach.

“Many small businesses will be relieved that there now appears to be a credible pathway towards securing a deal that avoids a chaotic no-deal on 31 October, and guarantees a transition period, which smaller businesses need to adapt to the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

“Of course the devil will be in the detail and we will now take time to examine the intricacies of the deal to make sure it works for all small businesses across the UK.”

Jonathan Geldart, director-general of the Institute of Directors, said: “Business leaders will feel guarded relief at the breakthrough in Brexit talks. Businesses, particularly in Northern Ireland, will want to examine the detail more fully before coming to a firm view, but they will be pleased that UK and EU leaders have made steps toward common ground.

“As MPs study the draft deal, they must keep firmly in mind the damage a disorderly exit could cause businesses large and small. A further extension offers no guarantees of avoiding this outcome, but if a passable deal is in touching distance then politicians on all sides should be pragmatic about giving us the time to get there. If the immediate choice is between leaving the EU in an orderly versus a disorderly manner, politicians must be mindful of the longer-term consequences their actions may bring to bear.” Adam Marshall, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Business communities will recognise the huge efforts by UK and EU negotiators to reach an agreement. Understandably, many businesses will reserve judgment until they see the detail. Businesses need a chance to analyse precisely what the terms of this agreement would mean for all aspects of their operations.

“This is particularly true for firms in, and trading with, Northern Ireland. Let’s not forget, we’ve been here before. There is still a long way to go before businesses can confidently plan for the future. Companies across the UK and around the world will be paying close attention to what happens next and whether the deal agreed can secure parliamentary support.”

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said: “The UK’s food and drink manufacturers will welcome the news that a deal has been struck.“They will hope that this means, definitively, that a no-deal exit on 31 October cannot happen. Our focus now switches to whether this deal can command the support of the UK Parliament, and what the detail of the deal means for our members.”

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: “This deal isn’t a step forward, it’s a huge leap backwards. It would risk every workplace right and leave public services exposed and vulnerable. The only quick free trade deals to be had would involve the UK paying a heavy price, with the US only interested if the NHS were handed over lock, stock and barrel.”

Manuel Cortes, leader of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said: “The Trumpian Brexit deal agreed by Johnson is a shameless act to please his master in the White House. If it isn’t stopped, our NHS will be privatised and chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef will be on our plates.”

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI director-general, said: “If agreed by Parliament, this deal unlocks a transition period, guarantees rights of the four million citizens living abroad in the UK and EU, and opens a pathway to a new EU/UK partnership. It would keep trade flowing freely across the island of Ireland and, most importantly, avoid a damaging no-deal scenario.”—PA